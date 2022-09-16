Grassroots support for Union Station restoration has culminated in a festive fundraiser set for Sept. 24 at 95 Union St.
Supporters operating as the non-profit organization New York Central Train Station Inc. have been meeting every Sunday for the past month to organize the fundraiser / awareness event. Their final planning meeting will take place this Sunday at the Niagara County Golf Course, beginning at 2 p.m.
Member Andrew Kifner, a long time supporter of restoring Union Station, said the organization is still trying to get on its feet, but looking forward to more Union Station-focused events and more hands-on involvement by like-minded community members.
“We get a lot of interested people, but honestly, we end up with the same questions: Is this real? Is the owner involved?,” Kifner said. “I don’t know if it’s because of what they’ve seen in the past, but they have doubts.”
Now they also have answers, from Mark Davidson, the longtime owner of Union Station.
“This is real,” Davidson told the Union-Sun & Journal. “I’m from Missouri, the ‘show me’ state. I believe half of what I hear and nothing I see, but everything is being taken care of.”
Davidson said he’s committed to seeing Union Station resurrected however long it takes. His ultimate goal is to see it used in passenger train service between Niagara Falls and Brockport.
“I want to take everything really slow, and that includes all restoration work,” he said. “I’ll be overseeing all of it, electrical, etc. and I’ll make sure we’re getting a good deal to rebuild this. All money (raised through New York Central Train Station Inc.) will be going towards renovating this building.”
During the upcoming fundraiser, which is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, “decorative” bricks arising from the original 1880s construction of Union Station will be available for purchase. They’re authentic to the site, Davidson said, but they cannot be used in restoration.
Admission to the grounds is free during the event, and there will be a food truck and a bar on site. Proceeds of a basket raffle and a 50/50 split will go to New York Central Train Station Inc.
Also, two bands, Yellow Jack and Southbound, will play during the event.
Yellow Jack’s sound has been described as “Americana-rama, for the band’s embrace of local history in songs it performs such as “O Mighty Niagara” and “Buffalo Gals,” and band member Dennis Reed Jr. said they’re happy to have been invited to get involved with Union Station.
“We’re really interested in local lore and the way it’s preserved in song. We see that this organization is doing something similar, in a physical way, to save it,” Reed said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.