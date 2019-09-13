SANBORN — The need remains great.
And the region to be helped is even bigger than before.
But the United Way of Greater Niagara says neither challenge is insurmountable as officials kicked-off the 2019 annual fundraising campaign. The drive, which runs through Nov. 29, marks the first campaign since the organization joined forces with United Way’s Tonawanda chapter earlier this year.
That merger added several new agencies to those already being supported by the organization.
Michael Sigurdson of Wegmans and Marcus Latham of the Niagara Falls City School District are this year’s campaign co-chairmen.
“Now with this expanded territory, we hope to further educate residents of Niagara County about how their dollars directly impact dozens of programs and agencies throughout Niagara Falls, Lockport, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda,” Sigurdson said at a campaign kick-off news conference Friday morning. “Because of this year’s merger, we are truly more united than ever and look forward to running a campaign that brings our community even closer together in serving the needs of so many in need.”
The charity declined to set a goal for its 2019 drive. But a spokeswoman said every year the agency looks to raise “a million or more.”
Danielle DelMonte said United Way President and CEO Connie Brown always says the goal of a campaign is “to give the agencies the support that they require.” Delmonte said that amount is usually $1 million or more.
Brown said the United Way has raised more than a million dollars in each of the past several years.
The campaign co-chairs also said the charity’s needs are not limited to cash.
“This year we want to emphasize the many ways you can support UWGN, from volunteering and community presentations to making a monetary contribution,” Latham said. “Our staff, board members and volunteers have been busy meeting with countless groups and stakeholders to showcase the vast impact UWGN has on thousands right here in our own backyard.”
Unite Way of Greater Niagara currently serves 30 organizations throughout Niagara County.
“The merger with the Tonawandas earlier this year has set the stage for even more support from the entire Niagara region,” Robert Kazeangin, chairman of the United Way of Greater Niagara board said. “We’re excited to launch our widest-ranging campaign to date and continue playing a vital role in the lives of so many in need.”
HOW YOU CAN
• To donate to the United Way’s 2019 campaign, visit uwgn.org or call 731-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.