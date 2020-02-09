Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.