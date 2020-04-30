United Way grants to help keep several local agencies afloat

As numerous local agencies scramble for funding, the United Way of Greater Niagara County has just received several grants through National Grid, Hypertherm and General Motors. These grants, along with grants from the Beeman Foundation, are able to provide funding to Youth Mentoring Services in Lockport and the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, two organizations in the county currently providing daycare services for essential workers.
These grants will be used to support COVID-19 response efforts related to childcare services in the Niagara region. According to Connie Brown, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Niagara, these funds will be able to The agencies services include mental health counseling, domestic violence intervention and food pantries.
“We are extremely appreciative to National Grid, GM and Hypertherm, as well as our many other donors, for their generous donations during this time,” Brown said. “Their funding will help to support much-needed child care services for our community’s essential workers on the frontlines of this crisis.”
Some of the programs the United Way provides funding to the local American Red Cross, the Boy Scouts Iroquois Trail, the Mental Health Association, the Health Association of Niagara County, Inc., etc. Brown said the three companies contacted the United Way by saying they wanted to help these agencies. A lot of the organizations were lucky that the United Way was still able to fund them because of the financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With many of these services offering programs that help with domestic violence problems, mental health issues, and many other services, this funding came at just the right time, Brown said. She spoke about some of the major challenges that these organizations were facing prior to receiving this funding.
“As far as the challenges they’re facing there’s an increase in mental health issues, increase in domestic violence, an increase in food pantries,” Brown said. “So those are the challenges they’re meeting right now and we are fortunate that they United Way is continuing to service them and fund them during this time.”
For now, the United Way is looking into garnering additional grant funding to help the numerous agencies funded by the United Way. She said that had the funding not come through, Brown felt the agencies would have made it through the pandemic. She has great confidence they would have continued operating without the continued funding. Brown said there is amore of a coordinated effort put in to keep these agencies afloat. She does hope this will be over soon, though she is proud how the Niagara community has come together to support these agencies. Robert Kazeangin, board chair of United Way of Greater Niagara said keeping the funding going will remain the organization’s key priority.
“It remains a top priority for United Way of Greater Niagara to continue providing funding to all our area agencies that are playing a vital role in helping our community survive the COVID-19 crisis,” Kazeangin said. “As every layer of our society continues to be impacted by COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis, we are committed to the dozens of human services providers here in Niagara County that rely on our support to help those most in need.”
