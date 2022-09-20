United Way of Greater Niagara is hosting its Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. on Friday at Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave.
In addition to serving as the official start of United Way’s annual campaign across Niagara County and the Tonawandas, the event honors many local organizations and individuals who have helped to make a difference in the Greater Niagara Community over the past year.
This year’s awards and honorees include"
• President’s Award to the AFL/CIO Niagara/Orleans Central Labor Council
• Horizon Award to Key Bank, the Shining Star Award to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
• Service Cup Award to Youth Mentoring Services
• Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award to Robert Kazeangin
• Joseph C. Weber III Think Positive Think United Way Award to Melissa Mazzarella
• The recently renamed AFL/CIO Russell Quarantello Community Services Award to Denise Abbott.
Reservations for the awards breakfast can be made by calling the United Way office at (716) 731-4580.
