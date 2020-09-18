NIAGARA FALLS — Supporters of the United Way of Greater Niagara kicked off the organization's 2020 fundraising campaign on Friday, noting that the public's assistance is greatly needed this year as local community groups have been hit hard by issues related to the global pandemic.
Co-chairs for this year's campaign — Nicolas Maniccia with KeyBank and Denise Abbott from DeGraff Medical Park — noted that the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, supports 29 Niagara County agencies that are focused on a broad spectrum of humans services throughout the region.
“From emergency childcare centers to food pantries, United Way of Greater Niagara has been at the forefront of supporting our community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbott said. “Because of funding provided by United Way, agencies that are integral to the area have been able to maintain operations and help those who needed it most during this difficult period. In a time of unprecedented community need, UWGN has greatly assisted our local agencies in providing support for a variety of critical issues, including mental health; access to childcare; and food and shelter, among many others.”
Maniccia said it is hoped, with the 2020 campaign, that the United Way will be able to continue raising funds to support much-needed services in Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda and surrounding communities.
“It’s critical that United Way can continue empowering our region and helping Niagara County residents navigate this uncertain time," Maniccia said.
Robert Kazeangin, chairman of the United Way Greater Niagara's board, said supporters of the campaign are, as they have in past years, helping community groups that continue to serve the needs of those who need it most.
“As we enter into a new campaign season, it remains the core mission of United Way of Greater Niagara to support programs that focus on the education, health and well-being of the Niagara community,” Kazeangin said.
United Way of Greater Niagara currently serves 29 organizations throughout Niagara County.
To donate to UWGN’s 2020 campaign, visit uwgn.org or call (716) 731-4580. To learn more about United Way of Greater Niagara, visit www.uwgn.org.
