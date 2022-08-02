NEWFANE — The New York State Police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Asha’s Farm Sanctuary owner Tracy Murphy, 59, on Tuesday after a dispute about the ownership of two cattle that surfaced in mid-July. Police charged Murphy with third-degree grand larceny. She was remanded to the Niagara County jail for centralized arraignment.
“We thought that something was happening today, people started showing up here at 5 a.m., and then it was 7 when the police arrived,” said Ed Pettitt, one of the protesters who’s a neighbor of the sanctuary and also a cattle farmer.
Scott Gregson, the owner of the cattle held at the sanctuary, said he asked a few farmers to aid in retrieving his cattle with assistance from the Niagara County SPCA. The cattle were then taken away by truck to a location that he declined to disclose out of fear for their safety.
“I was advised by the state police that they were going to be executing a search warrant for my cattle,” said Gregson. “The police requested that I didn’t go on to the property, so I sent someone else to pick them up. They asked me to reach out to someone who was familiar with cattle to assist in removing them from the property.”
The incident at the sanctuary began when two of Gregson’s cattle wandered onto the sanctuary property on July 16. After the sanctuary contacted the Niagara County SPCA to have the cattle identified, Gregson came forward and said he was the owner and that his children were caring for the cattle for a 4-H program.
Gregson said he still doesn’t know how the cows ended up on the sanctuary property, since his electric fence was undamaged the morning after they escaped and there were no signs of a break-in.
After Gregson came forward, Murphy expressed interest in purchasing the cattle and Gregson said he would only be interested in discussing it once the cattle were back in his custody. After a hostile confrontation between them at the sanctuary on July 25, Murphy said she was taking protective custody of the cattle. Gregson then showed his proof of ownership to the State Police so that they could conduct an investigation. The sanctuary is known for promoting a vegan lifestyle and Murphy said she didn’t want the cattle to be at risk of slaughter even if Gregson was their rightful owner.
Since the dispute began, signs and protests condemning Murphy have been posted in the vicinity of Coomer Road where the sanctuary is sited; in at least one sign Murphy’s actions were compared to “cattle rustling.” A protest on July 30 drew about 100 people.
Other local farmers joined in the criticisms of Murphy.
“I don’t have anything against people involved in animal rescuing, as long as they’re actually rescuing animals, and following the law,” said Niagara County Farm Bureau president Jeannette Miller of Eclectic Farmstead. “The position of the Farm Bureau is that this is an issue of property rights, and since the cattle were identified as being the property of Gregson, and that they weren’t going to be returned, then it’s my understanding that this is theft.”
“The members of the Niagara County Farm Bureau are so upset with what is going on in Newfane,” Farm Bureau board member Jim Bittner, a fruit grower, said in a letter to the Union-Sun & Journal. “Two cows wandered onto the Asha’s property. The owners of Asha’s know who those cows belong to, but refuse to return them. Let that sink in for a minute. This is just plain wrong.”
As a cattle farmer, Pettit said, “My concern is that they believe that they have a moral right to confiscate animals that come onto their property, and then make things as difficult as possible for the farmer to retrieve them. I don’t want that to continue. I want property rights to be respected. I don’t want someone taking every legal means possible to retrieve cattle if they happen to get out and cross the property line.”
While Murphy offered to buy the cows from Gregson, she had said previously that the sanctuary was in debt due to overdue veterinary bills that needed to be paid off by the end of July. Over the past month, on social media, she has been asking for financial support to help pay off the debt, even amidst the dispute with Gregson. The day prior to her arrest, she said that the funds had been raised, and the debt was paid off.
Concern had also been raised by the community for the wellbeing of the two cattle after another cow that lived at the sanctuary died Sunday at Cornell Animal Hospital due to an unknown illness. Murphy declined to specify the illness and said only that it was non-contagious.
Since Murphy’s arrest, Gregson has not expressed interest in pressing additional charges against her.
“I just wanted my cattle back,” said Gregson. “I don’t have any plans to go after her in civil court.”
Murphy’s pro-bono legal counsel, Matt Albert, did not respond to a request for comment after Murphy’s arrest.
