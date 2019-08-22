Six chickens and an arctic fox will soon be neighbors on Sunnyside Street, after the Common Council approved, by a 5-1 vote, special use permits for both unusual pets.
Amanda Demarco previously said she had applied for a license from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to have an arctic fox for educational purposes. She said the fox is 4 years-old — the animals typically live to six — and domesticated.
Annette Anderson asked for permission to keep six to eight chickens, saying her daughter, Maya, recently cared for a chicken in the 4-H program.
The council permitted both animals with a set of conditions, including that the owners keep the properties neat, not change living arrangements without the council's permission and conform to all state, local and federal laws. Demarco is also required to keep up with immunizations for the fox, while Anderson cannot keep any roosters.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates voted against both permits, saying he felt the council needed regulations in place for the animals.
"We don’t have any rules. We don’t have anyway to enforce anything," Oates said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick E. Abbott said he felt the stipulations were sufficient to prevent any problems, and that the council could consider future requests on a case by case basis.
