Upcoming road closures announced
Upcoming local road closures in Lockport, Wilson and Porter, to accommodate three culvert replacement projects bid by Niagara County as one project, were announced Wednesday.
The affected roads are:
• In Lockport, Beattie Avenue between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road, starting Sept. 18. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
• In Wilson, Chestnut Road between North and Beebe roads, starting Sept. 5. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
• In Porter, Ransomville Road between Balmer and Moore roads, beginning Oct. 2. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31.
Message boards are to be set up one week prior to each road closing and detour signs will be posted, according to legislator Will Collins, chair of the county legislature’s infrastructure committee.
Lowest bidder Edbauer Construction was awarded the job.
