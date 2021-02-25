South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company was called to put out a fire in the 24-unit apartment complex at 6732 Akron Road on Thursday. The fire was reported in a basement-level apartment about 8 a.m., according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Following the evacuation of the complex, Fire Chief Ben Ripson said firefighters were able to contain the blaze, and property damage, to that one apartment. Also responding were personnel from Lockport Fire Department and the Terry’s Corners and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies.
Ripson said nobody was present in the apartment at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. American Red Cross was called to assist the affected tenants.
The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is investigating.
