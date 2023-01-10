NEWFANE — First responders restored the pulse of a man found unresponsive in one of two cars involved in a crash on Ridge Road Monday night.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred about 5:10 p.m. near 6866 Ridge Road.
Investigation at the scene showed that a 2017 Ford Escape was westbound on Ridge Road when it began to swerve and struck an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala. The driver of the Ford Escape then lost control and the vehicle continued westbound before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and coming to rest against the residence at 6866 Ridge Road.
Inside the Ford Escape, arriving deputies and EMS personnel found Richard A. Tillotson, 67, of Lockport. CPR was administered by deputies and EMS personnel and Tillotson's pulse was restored. Tillotson was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center on Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, Danielle M. Rance, 27, of Appleton, was treated at Eastern Niagara Hospital and released.
The accident remains under review by the sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.