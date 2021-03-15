Nine people are homeless after a structure fire Sunday afternoon caused an estimated $20,000 to an apartment house.
At 5:42 p.m. Sunday, Lockport Fire Department, under the direction of Assistant Chief Robert Haley, responded to a call about a fire on the porch at 260 Washburn St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found that the three-story, multi-unit residential structure was burning in the front porch area, as well as up a supporting column into the roof area.
An alert passerby had already notified occupants of the three apartments and everyone had safely evacuated the building, officials said. Fire Chief Patrick Brady said a total of nine people — four adults and five children — were living in the apartment house.
As more LFD and South Lockport Volunteer firefighters arrived and the fires were extinguished quickly, a secondary search was undertaken to confirm that there were no other people inside and that the fire had not extended any further.
There were no reported injuries at the scene, Brady said.
Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool declared the building uninhabitable. The structure is assessed for $70,000.
American Red Cross was notified and is supplying temporary shelter to tenants of all three units, Brady said, adding that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.