(2:40 p.m.) The Lockport Journal has confirmed one person has died following the capsizing of a boat in the Lockport Cave Tours.
The tour group was brought to the attraction by an Over the Falls tour bus.
Further details are expected to be released a 3 p.m. news conference at Lockport City Hall.
•••
(1:45 p.m.) A few details have emerged on the capsized boat at the Lockport Cave Tours.
Law enforcement personnel said a tour group was making their way through the cave late Monday morning when it appears weight shifted on the boat, causing it to capsize. Riders were sent into the water with the boat landing on top of them.
Responding emergency personnel entered the attraction on inflatable devices to begin pulling people out of the water and bringing them to safety.
•••
Emergency crews are at the Lockport Locks for a report of a capsized boat from the Lockport Cave Tours.
Numerous people have been pulled from the water and a rescue team has been requested to the scene. Numerous police and emergency agencies are on the scene.
Lockport Police say crews are working to assist everyone safely out of the area.
Numerous ambulances have been requested to respond to the scene. Surrounding Streets have been closed to allow rescue vehicles and crews access.
Initial reports said 36 people were on board the vessel.
The initial call came in at 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.