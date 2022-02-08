MIDDLEPORT — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a Monday collision of pickups on Royalton Center Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, an eastbound 2007 Dodge pickup and a westbound 2013 GMC pickup collided near the center line on Chestnut Ridge east of Royalton Center Road about 4:53 p.m. The Dodge was driven by the unnamed teen, a Lockport city resident who was transported from the scene by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center.
The GMC driver, identified on Tuesday by the sheriff's office as David Edmister, 40, of the town of Lockport, suffered a broken leg and was taken to ECMC by ambulance. Two passengers in the GMC, Christopher Berardi, 24, of Wilson, and Trevor Stroyan, 21, of Royalton, were taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The collision remained under review by the sheriff's accident investigation unit as of Tuesday evening.
