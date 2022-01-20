The New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting announced on Jan. 13 that it has issued a siting permit for Apex Clean Energy to build the 184.8-megawatt, 33-turbine Heritage Wind energy facility in the town of Barre. It was ORES’ first decision on a large scale wind energy project through the new “94-c” process.
Significantly, the decision by ORES director Houtan Moaveni pushes Apex Clean Energy to remove or relocate six wind turbines whose siting presently is planned within two miles of the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area, on the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, to remove “a potential significant elevated risk of fatality to nighttime migrating birds flying into and out of the Iroquois complex.”
Apex previously argued that removal of the six cited turbines could reduce Heritage Wind output by 33.6 megawatts per year. ORES countered that “requiring appropriate avoidance measures to protect a significant natural resource such as the Iroquois complex as well as the migratory avian species using the complex is consistent” with the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CCPLA) that’s driving clean energy targets.
Moaveni’s decision was to modify the Heritage Wind siting permit “to provide applicant the option to demonstrate in the compliance phase that the removal or relocation of any or all of the six turbines would be impracticable.”
“The approval of Heritage Wind carefully balances environmental, community, and policy considerations, and meaningfully advances New York state toward its nation-leading energy goal of 70 percent renewable energy by 2030,” Moaveni said in a release announcing the permit.
The project had been under ORES review since January 2021.
Heritage Wind as proposed is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 45,000 homes and provide in excess of $54 million revenue for the Town of Barre and local school districts.
Apex Clean Energy paid $184,800 in intervenor funds to enable municipal and community groups to participate in the review, according to ORES. In October 2021, the Barre town board approved a Host Community Agreement with Heritage Wind LLC that has the company paying local taxing jurisdictions about $40 million over a 25-year period.
The text of ORES’ decision can be viewed at https://ores.ny.gov/permit-applications.
