Entering city hall will be a different experience for residents as of next week.
Presently, in front of the city court room, New York State court officers work an X-ray machine to check bags, purses and other items, while their owners walk through metal detectors before entering the court room.
It’s a system that keeps the courts and court clerks safe, from judges down to the citizen fighting a parking ticket, and come Monday, that equipment is being moved to the front entrance of the Lockport Municipal Building, and the “back” door facing Niagara Street will be closed to everyone other than city and court employees.
“It’s like anywhere else, one exit and one entrance,” Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said. “If you go to Albany or to County Court, you see the same thing.”
While there have been no assaults at the door on Niagara Street, Abbott said the new security arrangement is an upgrade that will “bring Lockport into the 21st century.” All employees and people doing business at city hall will benefit, he added.
To get through metal detection successfully, all who enter city hall at the front door will have to remove eyeglasses, belts, coins, key rings and anything else containing metal, and drop those things into a bin while walking through the detector.
Lockport Police Department’s complaint window, accessed from Niagara Street behind city hall, will remain open 24 hours a day without added security.
Each municipal employees will receive a key card to access city hall from Niagara Street.
“It’s about doing things a little different and trying to improve safety for citizens and employees,” Abbott said.
