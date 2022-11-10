Charles Sobieraski Memorial Field in Outwater Park may see some renovations before its dedication on July 1, with the formation of a group called “The Friends of Outwater Park.”
Amenities include new foul line poles, proper dugouts with wooden benches – made by local BOCES students – the American and New York state flags flying overhead centerfield, and next to them, eight-spruce trees to act as an “eye-board” for batters hitting for the fences.
The group is also working with the City of Lockport to make an upgrade to the infield and pitcher’s mound possible.
Dave Davidson, a member of the group, called Charles Sobieraski Memorial Field the “Lockport Stadium.” He noted, along with 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, that things had changed since he and the city official played ball.
“This is why I call it ‘Lockport Stadium’,” Davidson said pointing out the hill next to the diamond under the trees. “It was the perfect view.”
Devine agreed and remembered riding his bike to games around the city.
“It has that perfect ambience,” Devine said, speaking of the hill and then switched gears to talk about he and his friends when he played ball.
“We’d hope for a game in Lowertown, because you could ride downhill. Then after the game we’d go to Reids,” he said and shook his head.
“No one rides their bikes to games anymore,” he added.
For Davidson and Devine, the experience playing baseball is different. In their day there was “home leagues” where different neighborhoods had their own team and every weekend were games against each other. These days what you see are travel leagues, Davidson said, noting you might see a game between Buffalo and Rochester, and then, Cleveland and Quebec.
And that’s the crux, Davidson said, for why the renovations need to be done.
“This is their first impression of Lockport, so we want to make it look more professional,” he said. “This is one of the best baseball diamonds in Western New York.”
According to a press release, letters should be arriving in the mail to several organizations – local companies, as well as individual longtime native ballplayers – asking for help to make the renovations possible. By “Baseball Day in Lockport,” July 1, 2023, the upgrades will be completed, Davidson said, also noting that the committee is working with Devine and Alderwoman-at-Large Gina Pasceri to help get the necessary approvals from the City.
“Friends of Outwater Park” include Mark Sobieraski, Joseph Kibler, Elaine Farchione-Sobieraski, Maria Biano, Alan Biano, Devine and Pasceri.
Checks can be made out to “Lockport Midget League” c/o of David Davidson, 17 Georgia Ave. Lockport, NY 14094.
