More than 100 lost Advanced Placement exams from Starpoint High School have been located by UPS officials and are now on their way to be scored, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.
After receiving a letter from Starpoint High School students, Schumer called directly on UPS CEO, Carol B. Tomé, last month to use all available resources. The senator also hosted a video call last month with students to assure them of his efforts to help locate their tests.
“I loved working directly with the Starpoint High School students and administration to find the AP tests they studied long and hard for,” Schumer said in a release. “I am proud to announce that the tests have been found and the Starpoint students are over the moon – and I join them in their excitement! UPS will get no demerits for handing in these exams late and relieving the anxiety of these students who will now get the results they worked so hard for.”
A letter was sent to parents and guardians of students who took an AP Literature or AP U.S. History exam this past May, according to Channel 4 News. On the Friday after both exams were administered, UPS picked them up. Although a total of five boxes were shipped by Starpoint in the same way over the six weeks of AP testing, that first box was the only one to not arrive at the College Board headquarters in New Jersey.
