ALBANY — Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, today became the latest congressional Democrat to call for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Delgado, a freshman representing New York's 19th Congressional District, said his decision was motivated by allegations that Trump tried to solicit the president of the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, now a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the presidency.
"In doing so, the President used the power of the presidency to pressure a foreign government to help him win an election," Delgado said in a statement. "This, by itself is an impeachable offense."
Delgado went on to say that "even more troubling" were allegations that Trump "instructed his administration to withold military aid that Ukraine needed to fend off Russian aggression."
"Having taken an oath of office before God and my fellow citizens to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, I can only conclude that Congress move forward with articles of impeachment,” Delgado added in his statement.
Delgado, considered a moderate, won his seat by beating then incumbent Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, in 2018.
Delgado was strongly criticized for his new stance later this morning by the Congressional Leadership Fund. The organization is a political action committee striving to elect a GOP majority to the House of Representatives.
“Antonio Delgado made it perfectly clear his loyalties lie with impeachment-obsessed socialists who will stop at nothing to remove President Trump from office, no matter the cost,” said the group's spokesman, Calvin Moore. "Congressman Delgado’s decision to back impeachment will be seared into the mind of every voter as a reminder that his irrational hatred of President Trump took priority over the will of the constituents who elected him to office in the first place.”
Moore noted Trump won Delgado's district by a six point margin in 2016, on his way to defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton, a former First Lady and former U.S. senator representing New York in Washington.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.