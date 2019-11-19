The city's largest apartment complex, the 150-unit public housing facility known at Urban Park Towers, may soon come under new ownership.
The Common Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday to transfer a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement to LH Urban Park Towers, LLC, a corporation registered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.
The 40-year PILOT agreement was last amended in 2006, when the building came under the ownership of a subsidiary of Lawler-Wood Housing Corp., of Knoxville, Tenn., in a $26 million deal that also included a 101-unit, low-income housing facility in North Tonawanda and 201-unit facility Niagara Falls.
New York State Department of State records show two LLCs called LH Tonawanda Towers and LH Niagara Towers are registered to the same P.O. Box in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.
As of Tuesday evening, no deed had been filed electronically with the Niagara County Clerk's office.
