Construction is underway on a WellNow Urgent Care Clinic off South Transit Road.
A new, 3,500-square-foot, one-story building is being built in the Tops Plaza parking lot at 5801 S. Transit Road. Construction crews can be seen daily at the building site working on the foundation of the structure.
The cost of construction is about $850,000, according to town building inspector Brian Belson.
Ellicottville-based WellNow “offers fast, convenient and quality care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses,” according to its website. Its next closest urgent care clinic is operated at Dent Tower in Amherst.
The Lockport clinic site plan, with elements including architectural colors, styles, signage and landscaping, was approved by a unanimous vote of the town planning board in June and work began immediately after that, Belson said.
Site approval was originally given two years ago, when the owners of the Tops property sought clearance to construct a 5,000-square-foot building. Since then, the urgent care clinic was landed as a tenant, Belson said.
Eastern Niagara Hospital's Ambulatory Care Center is operated nearby at 5875 S. Transit Road.
WellNow spokesman Mike Puglia said the estimated finish date on the company's Lockport clinic construction is February 2021.
WellNow Urgent Care was founded about a decade ago by Dr. John Radford under the name Five Star Urgent Care. Today, WellNow is one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers with more than three dozen locations, according to its website.
