NIAGARA FALLS — A State Supreme Court justice has refused to allow the public and the news media to review documents and attend hearings connected to a lawsuit that is challenging the “emergency removal” from classes of two members of the Starpoint High School wrestling team.
Ruling on a request by the Lockport Journal to intervene in the case to “preserve public access,” Justice Frank Caruso said he would not lift a court order that seals all of the records that have been filed with the court nor would he allow the public nor the news media to be present in his courtroom during any proceedings. Caruso did grant the newspaper’s request to become an intervenor in the case, allowing for future challenges to the closing of proceedings and the sealing of records.
First Amendment and media attorney Joseph Finnerty, who argued on behalf of the US&J and Niagara Gazette, called Caruso’s ruling “wrong on the law” and said he was “deeply disappointed by it.”
Caruso also denied a request by the newspaper to pause his ruling to allow for an appeal to the Supreme Court Appellate Division Fourth Department in Rochester. The US&J is now weighing its appeal options.
The matter before Caruso has been brought by a member of the wrestling team and the parents of a second wrestler. Their lawsuit seeks to overturn the “emergency removal” of the two wrestlers from classes at Starpoint High School.
The removal order, issued by Schools Superintendent Sean M. Croft, indicates that the district has “conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis” and that the two suspended students “pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students” at the high school. The removal order goes on to state that the threat arises from “allegations of sexual harassment.”
The Gazette was able to obtain copies of the lawsuit and its supporting exhibits before Caruso imposed his order sealing the records in the case. The newspaper has also been able to obtain redacted copies of fillings made in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, based in Buffalo, after the Starpoint School District attempted to move the case to federal court.
In the federal court, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo rejected both a request by the school district to seal the case filings and close his courtroom and to transfer the case.
Writing in a 10-page decision and order, Vilardo said he had “serious doubts about whether this case should remain under seal.” Vilardo wrote that “one of the cornerstones of our judicial system is the right of public access to judicial proceedings, including a presumption that judicial records are public.”
The judge wrote that such access is “secured” by common law and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Vilardo ordered the school district to propose a way to redact the documents in the case so that the privacy of juveniles who were involved in it were protected.
While the US&J has knowledge of the names of all the juveniles involved in the case, the newspaper has voluntarily chosen not to name them out of a concern for their privacy.
In arguing to keep the public and the news media locked out of the courtroom, school district attorney Ryan Smith told Caruso, “I do not understand the overriding public interest or why anyone would need to know this.”
“The law in New York is clear that the press and the public have a right to review judicial records and attend proceedings,” Finnerty argued. “There is an overriding interest of the public to oversee the processes of governments and agencies and school boards. And the safety of students participating in sports is of paramount interest to the public.”
Smith also contended that unsealing the records and the opening the courtroom could “compromise” the district’s reportedly “continuing Title IX investigation” of what have been characterized by Superintendent Sean Croft as “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team.”
Title IX of the United States Code, is a civil rights law that is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. It is intended to address alleged civil rights violations.
Finnerty noted that while Title IX provides privacy protections for individuals, it does not apply to school districts. The newspaper’s lawyer also told Caruso that attorneys for the wrestlers did not oppose the request to unseal records and open the courtroom.
“The only opposition to (open records and an open courtroom) is from the school district,” Finnerty said. “The school district has no right to privacy. The school district does not have a right to have this matter closed.”
Caruso said that while he had “great respect for Judge Vilardo”, he disagreed with his ruling to provide redacted records and an open courtroom.
“This has been difficult for me,” Caruso said from the bench. “The rule (of access) is not absolute. My concern is there is an ongoing (Title IX) investigation. While I trust (a Gazette reporter named in the request for access) I don’t think redacting the names is enough.”
After his ruling, Caruso directed that a reporter and the newspaper’s attorneys leave the courtroom. The justice then proceeded with a hearing on a request from the school district to dismiss the wrestlers’ lawsuit.
The results of that hearing are unknown.
Both wrestlers have been charged with a count of second-degree harassment in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 25 at a private practice facility used by the wrestling team on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The facility is known as “The Barn.”
Two additional counts of second-degree harassment are pending against each wrestler in connection to incidents that occurred during practices at the high school in the Town of Pendleton on Jan. 23 and 24.
All of the incidents involved a team activity referred to as “dogpiling” or “piling on.” Attorneys for the wrestlers have described the activity as “horseplay, a form of roughhousing.”
