United States Postal Service is encouraging mail-related transactions from a safe distance.

According to Buffalo Post Office spokesman Karen Mazurkiewicz, transactions including mailing, shipping and the purchase of stamps and supplies can be commenced from home.

 

Purchasing stamps — Go to the Postal Store on usps.com, order the desired stamp denominations and have them delivered by USPS; or ask your local Post Office or carrier to bring you a Stamps by Mail order form, which you can complete and put in your mailbox with a check.

Sending a package — Priority Mail boxes and other package supplies can be ordered at usps.com; and by using Click-N-Ship at the site, you can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage from your computer.

Having a package picked up — Schedule a free carrier pickup at usps.com; in the request, let your local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages and the carrier will retrieve them while delivering your mail.

