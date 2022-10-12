The Royalton-Hartland school district has been spending down the $87,000 Farm to School grant that it secured from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2021. The money has been used to help support several of the district’s agricultural education programs.
The aim of the Farm to School program is to demonstrate to students how agriculture works on a local level by helping to provide food from local farms.
“This is to continually connect our students with the agriculture process, specifically so that they understand where their food is coming from, and understand all the processes behind it,” agriculture teacher Matt Sweeney said. “This is hands-on, literary-based instruction where they are able to understand the food process, food production, and even food consumption.”
Cafeteria Director Julie Fuerch pointed out the program also helps to get locally sourced food into the school cafeterias.
“We can get food provided from local farms and have it be a connection that kids can see where their food is coming from,” Fuerch said.
Other initiatives supported by the grant include the outdoor learning labs at the elementary school, food tastings, new appliances for the middle school, and grow carts and grow towers for the middle and high schools. Funds were also used to pay FFA member high school student workers who tended the raised bed gardens at the elementary school over the summer.
“Many of my students kept those plants alive from June to September,” Sweeney said.
The district received a visit from agents of the USDA’s regional office on Wednesday. M. Christine Ruggieri, acting regional administrator of the northeast region, said the purpose was to see how the money has been spent.
“This is the fun part of our job,” said Ruggieri. “We get to come out and see what’s actually happening on the ground. This is an opportunity to see what’s going on, and for Roy-Hart to showcase the good work that it’s doing.”
School Superintendent Jill Heck said most of the grant has already been spent. About $8,000 remains and must be be spent by the end of the year. It will likely be invested in other needed supplies, as well as more growcarts.
This year, Lockport City School District secured a $50,000 Farm to School grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.