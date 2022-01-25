The fire department is all set to procure a used ambulance from a fire company in Williamsville.
The vehicle, a 1999 Ford E450 Braun Ambulance with 30,000 miles and 3,730 engine hours, was priced at $5,000 – making it an “opportunistic” benefit for the department, according to Interim Fire Chief Luca Quagliano.
“It was an opportunity to purchase an ambulance at low cost,” he said. “If and when the city were to decide to get back into the ambulance service. (But) there are no plans to put that ambulance into service anytime soon. The citizens will not be seeing it respond to anywhere. Like I said, it was an opportunistic purchase for a low cost.”
Quagliano said Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Company reached out to him before they put the ambulance up for bid.
Paul Beakman, 1st Ward alderman and president of Common Council, said he gives his heartfelt thanks to the volunteer company.
“It’s an absolute gift to the city,” he said.
In his free time, Beakman said he likes to go to collision shops and garages where he's learned something about the value of different equipment.
“I know trucks,” he said. “And man? This is a gift. This is a gift that helps a cash-strapped city.”
And it’s also a gift that keeps giving.
Quagliano said that the purchase of the ambulance is a valuable move in terms of filling in the boxes for future equipment purchases with grant funding.
“You can buy a piece of equipment at any cost, used or new, and as soon as it reaches its useful service date, you can write a grant against it for a brand new one,” he said. “So, buying this one at $5,000? It’s already passed its prime useful age. We would be able to write a grant toward the replacement of that vehicle, as soon as possible if we were to get back in the (ambulance) business."
Both Beakman and Mayor Michelle Roman expressed the belief that the ambulance would also be used as a “utility” truck, responding to emergency situations where a hook-and-ladder fire engine – multimillion dollar vehicle – would normally respond, thus decreasing the amount of wear and tear on the engine. Quagliano said that role would taken by a old police department SUV.
“It was thrown around initially as a possibility, but actually we have a police SUV coming over to our department and you’ll be seeing that responding to medical calls in lieu of a fire truck,” he said. “I’m told we may have possession of that next week.”
Quagliano said that using the ambulance for that work would cause “confusion with the public” because it’s not a certified ambulance. He also noted that it would not be a problem to turn around and sell the vehicle, if need be, and recoup all $5,000 spent on it.
“It doesn’t hurt to have it,” Roman said, “and it does benefit the city to have it.”
