A Davison Road property in the 5th Ward has been a bone of contention since 2019 when Cazenovia Recovery had plans to place an all-women recovery house, as well as low-income housing on the 17-acres owned by LHC, a subsidiary of Mulvey Construction.
Today the situation has gone from bad to worse, according to 5th Ward Alderwoman Kristen Barnard, who said that the property is not only an eyesore in the community, but is also unsafe.
“There have been attempts to secure it,” Barnard said. “But it’s been an uphill battle. There were boards over the windows, but they’ve been taken off and every window is broken.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said that the city will be unveiling a Vacant Properties Registry at the beginning of 2023 to stop owners of properties, like the Davison Road property, from operating without consequences.
“It’s an issue of safety,” Roman said, echoing Barnard’s words.
Owners of such properties would have yearly fees set – on a case-by-case basis – if they continue to allow their properties to remain vacant.
“If you have a vacant property and have no plan of what to do to make it not a detriment and no safely plan for what’s inside for first responders, there will be consequences,” Roman said.
Roman said that the city’s counsel is pulling together the language to propose such a local law for presentation to the Common Council after the budget is finished.
Barnard quickly outlined the history of the Davison Road property that led to to its current debilitated state.
“The project proposed (by Cazenovia)– it’s size – brought concerns about stress on infrastructure and traffic flow,” Barnard said.
Barnard said sewer and water lines were already an issue in that part of the city and the project was not taking that into account.
Looking back, the residents of the area, now her constituents, also thought as much in 2020 when a public hearing was heard virtually by the Common Council on rezoning the area to allow for the project.
Over three dozen combined emails and phone calls were heard by the council and all but one opposed the rezoning that would put the project forward.
The current state of the project was summed up by Caz Recovery Director of Marketing & Communication Ed Cichon when asked if the project at Davison Road was dead.
“Caz Recovery is still in talks with local municipalities in Lockport to determine the best path forward for our projects that will save the lives of Lockport residents,” Cichon said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with partners throughout the area to help provide treatment and support services for women with substance use disorders and their families.”
Common Council President Paul Beakman, who ran strongly on taking blight out of all wards in the city, was more than frank in his own opinion of any unsafe building being left vacant by its owners.
“It is the property owner’s responsibility to make sure the building is safe and secure,” Beakman said. “I’d like to see charges brought against the owners.”
