Federal health guidance advises that security staffers at state and local correctional facilities are at elevated risk for COVID-19, in part because they are often less than six feet from other individuals.
But 15 months into the pandemic, because of an accounting gap, state officials are unsure how many corrections officers have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.
The data collected by the state Department of Corrections and Community Services counts the number of officers and inmates who received the shots at the prisons.
However, it remains undetermined how many officers were inoculated at clinics not sponsored by the corrections agency.
What is clear from data DOCCS provided to CNHI on Monday is well below half of the agency’s employees have been fully vaccinated at clinics hosted at the prisons.
According to Thomas Mailey, spokesman for DOCCS, 7,956 of DOCCS staffers have received both shots of the vaccines requiring two doses or the single-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.
The agency has some 18,400 corrections officers at 50 facilities, plus another 10,000 employees working in other capacities, including about 900 parole officers.
“Since the vaccine is not mandatory, staff are not required to report to DOCCS if they have signed up independently for the vaccine to be administered in the community,” Mailey said in an emailed statement.
To spur interest in the availability of the vaccines, he said the agency is again spreading the word at the prisons this week that additional clinics are being planned.
One of the DOCCS staffers who got vaccinated at a state clinic rather than a prison clinic was a veteran corrections officer who is now the northern New York regional vice president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, John Roberts.
“I wanted the Pfizer, not the Moderna” vaccine, said Roberts, recalling why he went to a clinic operated by the state Department of Health at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Roberts said many corrections officers have held off on getting vaccinated even though their employer has been making the shots available for months.
Roberts said the personal decisions individuals make about whether to get vaccinated should be respected.
“I feel that people should have the choice to get it or not,” he said, noting some corrections officers have held off because they plan to become parents in the next year or so. There is no evidence the vaccines have any effect on fertility.
Some will likely get vaccinated eventually as they acquire more trust in the science behind the shots, he said, while others are skeptical because of numerous pivots in government guidance. At one point last year, he recalled, federal officials advised against wearing masks, then abruptly came out in strong support of them as a way to reduce COVID’s spread.
“It seems like it’s been a work in progress,” he said of the guidance.
Many corrections officers have not had shots because they have already recovered from COVID-19 infections and believe they continue to have the protection offered by the antibodies, Roberts said.
According to state data, a total of 5,169 DOCCS staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has weighed in on why staffers at correctional and detention facilities should get vaccinated.
“Outbreaks in correctional and detention facilities are often challenging to control given the difficulty to physically distance, limited space for isolation or quarantine, and limited testing and personal protective equipment resources,” the federal agency said in guidance issued June 1.
The CDC added: “COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional and detention facilities might also lead to community transmission outside of the facility.”
Mailey said DOCCS has been circulating educational videos explaining the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
