Earlier this year, state legislation was signed into law to end a religious exemption to children being vaccinated, and local districts saw a loss of some students as a result.
Unvaccinated students had 14 days from the beginning of the school year to at least receive the first dose of each immunization, and they must make appointments for the next round within a month, according to the Associated Press.
According to data from the New York State Health Foundation, an estimated 155 students among the 29,198 students in Niagara County claimed the religious exemption for vaccinations in the 2017-18 school year.
Lisa Schrader, the assistant superintendent for personnel in the Lockport City School District, said approximately 30 students are in the process of getting the necessary vaccinations. A few parents have decided to homeschool their children, she added.
"The school nurses have worked hard to oversee the process under administrative leadership," Schrader said.
Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann said about 20 students have withdrawn from school, but he noted this wasn't surprising as there was only one student they had not heard from at the end of the 14-day period. There was about 12 to 15 students that had their parents start the process of getting them the necessary vaccinations, he added.
Baumann said the district did anticipate the number of those withdrawing being as high as it was, noting that the district "didn't anticipate them going against their beliefs."
Royalton-Hartland Superintendent Henry Stopinski said only five students claimed the religious exemption last year, and that only one student was not vaccinated and is withdrawing to be homeschooled.
He added that he thought the district staff handled the new regulation well and communicated it well to parents.
Starpoint Superintendent Sean Croft said a small number of students will be homeschooled now. A little less than 30 is the total number of students who were not vaccinated at the beginning of the school year, and a little more than 50 percent will now be homeschooled, according to Croft. A little less than 50 percent are either vaccinated or are in the process, he added.
