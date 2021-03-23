The Niagara County Department of Health has received 1,600 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which it will distribute Wednesday and Thursday at the Kenan Center. Appointments will become available Tuesday afternoon.
Department of Health Director Dan Stapleton said 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines will also be available for homebound residents and their caregivers in the parking lot of the Kenan Center as a drive-thru.
Stapleton also said the county has also been redistributing vaccine units to Easter Niagara Hospital, who have then served the population of northeastern Niagara County, an underserved rural area.
All-in-all, vaccination options in the county are looking better these days.
“There is a large state-run clinic in Niagara Falls, there’s a large county run clinic at the Kenan Center and then we’re also supplying vaccines to ENH who are serving underserved areas in the north-eastern part of the county,” Stapleton said.
Appointments can be made online at niagaracounty.com by pressing the blue COVID-19 Vaccination Info, then scrolling down to Step 1 “Schedule an appointment.”
