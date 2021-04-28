Lockport Family YMCA is partnering with Eastern Niagara Hospital to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, and the Niagara County health department has scheduled a series of walk-in vaccination clinics for adults around the county during the month of May.
The ENH vaccination clinic will be open at the Y, 5833 Snyder Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hospital staff will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The clinic is open to all eligible New York residents. To reserve a spot, call 434-8887.
The county health department's clinics are aimed at making Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine more accessible in areas of the county that haven't hosted open clinics so far, according to Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.
The one-day clinics are planned in North Tonawanda, Middleport, Barker, Wilson, Youngstown and Newfane. Advance registration is encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. at each one. Second-dose appointments will be scheduled 28 days after the first dose; more information about that is provided at the first-dose visit. Recipients must be aged 18 or older.
This is the county clinic schedule:
— Gratwick Fire Hose #6 hall, May 6 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gEWzOg) (Second dose June 3)
— Royalton-Hartland High School, May 11 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3vhqOyK) (Second dose June 8)
— Barker High School, May 18 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/32USVrj) (Second dose June 15)
— Wilson High School, May 20 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3sZHXvg) (Second dose June 17)
— Lewiston Porter Community Resource Center, May 25 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3gK8DOe) (Second dose June 22)
— Newfane Middle School, May 27 (Registration: https://on.ny.gov/3nqNnOJ) (Second dose June 24)
Anyone who can't register online may call 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
The county clinics were scheduled as demand for COVID-19 vaccination appears to be waning. Stapleton is encouraging residents who have not sought it out to do so.
"Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic," he said. "Let’s get back to the things we love. Get vaccinated.”
For more information about the vaccines, go to https://www.niagaracounty.com/health or https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyhealth.
