They call themselves the “Vaccine Ninjas” and have collectively set 5,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments in the past few months.
So who are they and how does that work? They aren’t saying more than to identify as a collaborative of eight female Western New York physicians who have never been in one place at the same time. They exist only through a private Facebook group and a common will to do good outside their medical practices.
That said, their techniques will work in Niagara, Plattsburgh, Oneonta counties or anywhere else and they are happy to share.
The lead Ninja lives in North Tonawanda and asked to remain anonymous. Right now, they are recovering from someone posting their shared email on a teachers’ union website.
“We have been inundated in the last 24 hours,” she said. “Young, healthy people like teachers aren’t the sort of people we set out to help. It’s the older people who aren’t as tech-savvy.”
There is no secret to their success. They have no special access or technology, just tenacity and internet access.
They also draw the line on some people they won’t help. For example, if you contact them and say, “Can you find the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on a Tuesday within two minutes of my house,” you are probably out of luck.
The biggest misconception most people have is thinking because the site says there are no appointments available they are done.
“Refresh the page and an appointment may come up,” she said. “I wish the page would say, ‘No more vaccines available right now. Check back soon.’ ”
“The point is to be persistent and work fast when you do have an appointment crop up. The appointments are out there.”
The Ninja Way
• Go to https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
• Click on “Check Eligibility”
• Put in your date of birth, answer simple questions and confirm comorbidity or other eligibility
• Sites with vaccine available will populate. As of Friday afternoon, there were vaccines appointments available in Rochester during the first week of May.
• If no appointments populate, refresh.
Hints
• Pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid, Tops, Wegmans and some independents have their own scheduling system. You can try their sites but only if you are 65 or over.
• If it first you don’t succeed, because you see a box that says “no appointments available” refresh
• New appointments seem to pop up at the top of the hour and it at the bottom of the hour
• Other people have have had success at 5:30 or 6 a.m. since there is little competition for newly available appointments,
• Be persistent and work fast one you do an an appointment pulled up. You can skip putting insurance information in and bring it to the appointment with you.
• Here’s a link to a Vaccine Ninja How to Video from Youtube https://bit.ly/3vl4mWg
