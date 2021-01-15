LOCKPORT — Heading into a long holiday weekend, COVID deaths in Niagara County jumped again by double digits on Friday.
County public health officials confirmed that between Thursday and Friday 10 more residents had died as a result of coronavirus infections. The latest deaths bring the total of those who have died locally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 190.
The county health department also announced 187 new positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the total of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March to 11,376.
The continuing surge in deaths and new cases comes as Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced that it had, effectively, run out of COVID vaccine.
A day after shutting down its vaccination clinic, because of "difficulty with the online program used to schedule people from state Priority Groups 1A and 1B to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," the medical center in a late afternoon statement announced it did not have enough vaccine to continue scheduling appointments.
"Niagara Falls Memorial Center has not received enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet public demand," the statement read. "We regret that the vaccination clinics scheduled during each of the days from Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 have to be canceled."
The medical center said it was working to get more doses of the vaccine.
"Rest assured we are diligently working to get more vaccine doses delivered to our community," the statement said. "As soon as we receive new vaccine shipments we will reschedule the clinics."
The announcement came as the county reported 2,389 active COVID-19 cases, with 2,346 of those residents isolating at home and 43 residents hospitalized. Public health officials said 8,797 residents, across the county, have recovered from their infections.
To date, Niagara County has administered 251,841 COVID-19 tests.
County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, testifying at a virtual hearing conducted by Republican members of the New York State Senate, expressed optimism that vaccination efforts would be successful.
"The coordination between all levels of government on this mass undertaking is of paramount importance, especially understanding the rolls that everyone must play," Wydysh said. "As a county leader, I am confident with the distribution plan we have in place and the fact we have been getting shots in arms. The real issue, which will apparently be the issue for weeks and months to come, is going to be far more people have been made eligible for the vaccine than the supply can support."
Public Health Director Dan Stapleton has said that vaccinations are the key to controlling the current coronavirus surge.
U.S. Senators Charles Schumer (D) and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D) on Friday criticized the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) a "failure to develop and implement a comprehensive national vaccine plan, despite having months to do so."
The senators demanded "immediate action" to fix what they said were "significant failures of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process."
"The biggest thing we want to ensure about the coronavirus vaccine is access," Schumer said. "The vaccine must be available to whoever needs and wants it. By refusing to work with local governments to implement a national vaccine plan, HHS is failing New Yorkers who are earnestly waiting their turn for a vaccine."
The senators said they had been asking for HHS to work with and communicate with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, vaccine and PPE manufacturers, public health experts, and health care providers for months to develop a plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.
“New York’s health systems have been stretched to the limits and as the virus surges across the state, federal support is necessary to effectively distribute and administer vaccines,” Gillibrand said. "Even in the final days of this administration, it’s crucial that they enact a robust federal plan to allow the incoming Biden administration to quickly reach every American in need of the vaccine."
