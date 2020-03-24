VanDeMark Chemical names new CFO

LOCKPORT — Michael Gaffney was appointed chief financial officer of VanDeMark Chemical earlier this month. As such, Gaffney will lead the company's finance, accounting and IT teams.
“Mike has wide-ranging knowledge of the specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industry and more than 25 years of experience as a financial executive on an international scale,” said Michael Kucharski, president and CED of VanDeMark. “His relevant experience in corporate finance and global initiatives will be vital to VanDeMark as the company continues to grow.”
Gaffney most recently worked as CFO for Callery, LLC, a private-equity backed specialty chemicals company operating in the life sciences, CASE, and electronics markets. Prior to Callery, he served as a financial director for Johnson Matthey, Plc, a $9 billion specialty chemical company with operations in more than 30 countries. He also managed financial positions for Imperial Chemical Industries, Plc, in the United Kingdom, until the company was acquired by Johnson Matthey.
Gaffney graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Imperial College, London. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, and an Associate of the Royal College of Science.
VanDeMark Chemical, headquartered at Mill and North Transit streets, is a global leader in phosgene chemistry with facilities in North America and Hungary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.