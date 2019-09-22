Vape shop owners worry about their future

Local electronic cigarette store owners are worrying about their future with the recently passed flavor ban.
This past Tuesday, New York became the nation's first state to ban flavored electronic cigarettes when the New York Public Health and Health Planning Council used its emergency powers to adopt the ban, according to CNHI News Service. Officials say shop owners have a 14-day grace period before the state starts enforcing the ban on all flavors except menthol and tobacco.
The ban was inspired by recent reporting of hundreds of vaping-related lung diseases. As of Thursday, the numbers had jumped to more than 500 reported lung diseases and seven deaths, according to CNBC. However, health officials have not yet figured out the cause of the illnesses.
Nicole Biro, the owner of Aurelia Vape Shop for about six years, thinks the flavor ban will put her out of business.
"It's going to put so many people out of business. I'm probably going to go under. Several of my associates are panic stricken," Biro said.
She believes the flavor ban will cause many people to go back to smoking cigarettes.
"I think it's going to cause so many people to go back to smoking. It's a huge infringement on our rights," Biro said.
She added that she is willing to teach whoever wants to learn how to manufacture flavors before the ban goes into effect.
Biro said about 99 percent of her "ejuices" are flavored and that her customers will not switch to tobacco ejuice.
"If they wanted to vape tobacco flavors they would smoke cigarettes," she said.
Jordan Bork, the owner of two Elite Vapor stores, in Lockport and Niagara Falls, said he is currently trying to come up with a plan to survive the flavor ban, but that it is not looking good.
Bork contended that the recent wave of vaping-related illnesses is caused by Vitamin E acetate, an ingredient in illegal THC vaping products.
"None of the products that people are getting sick off of are going to be sold in stores," he said.
Bork believes his stores will go out of business because 99 percent of the ejuices that he sells are now banned. He has sold vaping products outside New York state, but now he can't even possess the flavors.
"Within two weeks we have to liquidate all of our flavors," he said. "The most common sense thing to try and do is move out of New York state. That's how I'm seeing it. It's extremely stressful."
Bork noted that although the ban is only for 90 days currently, it's still a deadly blow to his business because it effectively means he won't have any revenue for three months.
Bork suggested that traditional cigarettes cause many more illnesses and deaths and electronic cigarettes are healthier.
"I don’t believe there is anything in these products without risk. I think they are harm reduction tools for a smoker," he said. "I think a lot of New Yorkers are upset with the government trying to ban something that the users believe is helping them. They feel healthier."
Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County public health director, said he is not sure whether any Niagara County residents have fallen ill due to vaping. Physicians aren't required to report instances to county health departments.
Stapleton echoed state officials' concerns about flavored e-juices attracting minors to vaping.
"There is a reason why those flavors came about. I don’t know a lot of adults that like cotton candy or these fruity flavors. That’s targeted to younger people," Stapleton said.
