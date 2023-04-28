Arbor Day was celebrated with a trio of tree plantings in the city.
Outside Lockport High School, student members of the Just Green Club were excited to plant two winterberry shrubs just as classes began Friday morning.
“I’m glad that we could beautify the campus,” student Avery Connor said.
Members of the Just Green Club are “becoming environmentally responsible for the earth,” LHS principal Dawn Wylke noted. “This is another opportunity we have here for our students.”
The club was gifted a bundle of 10 seedlings from the Niagara County Soil and Water Conservation District and planted them directly in front of the school. The price of a bundle is $10, and this year, the district sold 43,000 seedlings in 600 orders.
At Outwater Park, student members of the Go Green Club at Aaron Mossell Junior High School gathered to plant a hackberry tree. They took turns shoveling dirt over the root ball once it was in the ground. Mayor Michelle Roman read aloud her Arbor Day proclamation and spoke with the students about the importance of trees and their maintenance.
At the GM plant on Upper Mountain Road, an American sycamore was planted.
“We want to be positive stewards of the environment and set an example for future generations in the community as well as this plant,” Jeramy Huber, UAW Local 686 chair, said before he and plant director Ken Johnson planted the tree.
Kevin McDonough, a member of the city’s tree committee, said planting a variety of tree species is a way to prevent diseases and pests from wiping out all trees in a community. Native tree species can serve as habitat for local wildlife species, he added.
Over the next month or so, trees from many sources, including the conservation district and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will be planted around the city to provide shade and beauty, and help reduce soil erosion. Sixty trees of different varieties are to be planted in the South Street neighborhood, where ash trees were wiped out by the Emerald Ash Borer.
