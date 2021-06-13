Veggie Van hitting the road Wednesdays in Lockport

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County's Veggie Van’s is making several stops in the Lockport area on Wednesdays this year through October.
The Veggie Van aims to combat hunger and reduce food insecurity by traveling to designated areas where community members have limited access to fresh, healthy and affordable foods. In 2021, more than 10,000 pounds of produce was delivered to targeted communities via the Veggie Van. Now entering its sixth year of operation, CCE has partnered with local farms like McCollum Orchards in Lockport, Newroyal Orchards in Gasport, and Russell Farms in Appleton to provide fresh and local produce via the Veggie Van.
In June, marketgoers can purchase a variety of produce including apples, garlic scapes, radishes, sugar snap peas, asparagus and more. Additionally, produce will also be provided later in the season through CCE’s Beginning Farmer Training Program, a hands-on certificate program for aspiring and beginning farmers.
The Veggie Van accepts cash payments, EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, and Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks. The schedule for the remainder of the market season will be updated on CCE’s website when scheduling is finalized. For information on the Veggie Van, including its special events schedule, visit cceniagaracounty.org.
June schedule:
Lockport Community Housing (Various sites)
• Wednesday: Beacon Heights, 311 Michigan St. (9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.)
• Wednesday: Gabriel Drive, 98 Gabriel Dr. (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
• June 23: Willow Gardens, 284 Willow St. (9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.)
• June 23: Autumn Gardens, 788 High St. (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
• June 30: The Spires, 95 Ontario St. (9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.)
• June 30: David Woody Apts, 260 Garden St. (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Weekly sites
• Packet Boat Landing, 466 South St. (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.)
• Eastern Niagara Hospital, 521 East Ave. (3 to 4:30 p.m.)
To learn more about CCE-Niagara County, please visit cceniagaracounty.org.
