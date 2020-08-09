Veggie Van partners with Double Up Food Bucks program 

Double Up Food Bucks, a healthy food nutrition incentive program, has expanded into Niagara County in its seventh season. Already serving 100-plus locations state-wide, the program has added new locations in low-income communities in Niagara as well as Erie, Cattaraugus, Franklin, Schenectady, Orleans, and Ulster counties.
The program is partnering with the Cornell Cooperative Ext.'s Veggie Van program in Niagara County. It has also added Canal Village Market. 127 W. Center Street, Medina, in Orleans County.
Here’s how Double Up works: It matches the value of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Incentive Program, formerly known as food stamps) spent on locally grown fruits and vegetables, up to $20 per day, providing shoppers with additional dollars to bring home more produce. SNAP shoppers can sign up for the program easily and quickly at any participating location.
Since piloting at seven Western New York farmers markets in 2014, Double Up Food Bucks has expanded into 24 counties across the state and has served over 10,000+ customers. The program operates in farmers markets, mobile markets, farm stands, corner stores, and grocery outlets.
“We are thrilled to expand the Double Up Food Bucks program further across New York State,” said Frances McGuire, Double Up Food Bucks Program Manager at Field & Fork Network, which manages the program statewide. “Double Up provides a solution to give New Yorkers access to more healthy food and double their SNAP dollars as we navigate increased food insecurity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
For a complete list of participating Double Up sites and hours of operation, visit www.doubleupnys.com/locations.
