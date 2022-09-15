The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office this week issued a warning to county residents about increased vehicle thefts.
“We want people to be aware that it’s going on to try to prevent some of our future thefts,” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 14, the sheriff's office fielded 39 reports of stolen vehicles.
Generally, Filicetti said, the rate of vehicle theft rises every summer, and since warm weather kicked in this year most of the thefts occurred in towns on the southern end of the county: Niagara, Wheatfield, Pendleton and Lockport. Filicetti said many of those vehicles were later recovered in Erie County.
“We have suspects who are in Erie County, and they’re looking for areas that are closer to the county line,” he said.
The sheriff believes many of the stolen vehicles were taken by "joy riders" and that the thefts were spontaneous, not organized.
“There are some exceptions where there’s damage, or there’s things missing from the vehicles, but for the most part the perpetrators are stealing and using the cars, and then we recover them,” Filicetti said.
NCSO took 55 stolen vehicle reports in all of 2021.
To help prevent additional thefts this year, the sheriff's office shared these tips:
— Lock your vehicle. "We know from some of the evidence that we've reviewed that the car thieves look for easy targets by checking door handles," Filicetti said.
— Don't leave key fobs inside your vehicle.
— Don't leave valuables in plain sight inside your vehicle.
— Park your vehicle in a well-lit place whenever possible.
“A lot of these thefts take place overnight. If you have a well lit driveway or a well lit parking lot that you can park in, use that," Filicetti said. "If you have the means for some type of cameras for evidentiary value in our investigations that would be great too.”
