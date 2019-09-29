For over a decade, Lockport has been the home of a prominent data company's data center that has continued to grow over the years.
Paul Bonaro, vice president of data operations, said the company operates the Lockport data center and one in Nebraska and one in Washington.
The Lockport facility was first constructed by Yahoo in 2009 and opened officially in 2010.
Verizon purchased Yahoo in 2017 and the Lockport facility now works on products like Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, TechCrunch, HuffingtonPost and many more.
Bonaro said Lockport was chosen as the location for the data center because of its access to a workforce and temperate climate, noting that climate is important for a data center design.
He added that the Lockport facility is constructed in such a way that it uses air from outside to cool down the data center equipment, rather than using a energy consuming air conditioning system which, according to Bonaro, would consume a lot of energy.
After the grand opening of the first data center, the company underwent a second expansion.
There were originally 75 employees when the facility opened up in 2010 and now they have between 230 and 240 employees.
When the facility opened up, there was the data operations team, the network operations center, and the global service desk, which is an internal help desk.
"Think of that as mission control," Bonaro said. "They are monitoring user experience. Looking to see if things break and engage people to fix it."
The Verizon facility started construction on a third "pod" in April and it will be finished this year. Bonaro noted the project represents a $32 million investment.
He said over the decade between the buildings themselves and all the servers that the facility has made an investment of over half a billion dollars.
Bonaro said the Verizon facility impacts the community with the employment opportunities it offers, as well as the items it purchases.
"We hire vendors to do work for us, so from a building and maintenance standpoint we need services," Bonaro said.
He also pointed out that the employee teams are very active in the community through volunteer opportunities and sponsorships.
