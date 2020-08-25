Thirteen non-profit entities will receive shares of the Verizon Media Community Fund for Niagara County in the 2020 funding cycle, Empire State Development announced on Tuesday. The fund grants up to $500,000 per year, through 2021, to community organizations in Niagara County.
Recipients of shares from the fund are:
— Green Options Buffalo, $79,616 to develop pedestrian and bicycle-friendly infrastructure that connects downtown Niagara Falls to neighborhoods and business districts.
— Eastern Niagara Hospital, $73,791 to help sustain operational viability during the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused restriction of medical services.
— Western New York Law Center, $70,000 to expand services into Niagara County. The Niagara Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will provide up to 12 drop-in legal clinics for small businesses.
— Youngstown Junior Sailing Foundation, $60,000 to provide waterfront access for adults and children via sailing lessons and sailboat, kayak and paddle boat rentals and support. The foundation also will offer the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club two scholarships per year over the next five years for its Junior Sailing Program.
— The Dale Association, $50,000 to expand its mental health services by tele-health.
— Niagara County Community College Foundation Inc., $35,000 to turn lab space into a 20-workstation Center for Advanced Computer Science.
— Friends of the Lockport Public Library, $27,920 to invest in upgrading internet access resources and workstations at Lockport Public Library.
— Food Bank of Western New York, Inc., $20,000 to support food banks in Lockport during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Lockport Little League, $20,000 to construct ADA-compliant restrooms and improve accessibility throughout its complex.
— Kenan Center, $19,701 to invest in the organization's Montessori Preschool, youth soccer and KidQuest summer youth programs and youth Play-Cation workshops.
— Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association, $18,500 for a historical placemaking project that includes commemorative stones celebrating the Hydraulic Canal, along with two historic murals.
— Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, Inc., $16,900 to increase organizational capacity in eastern Niagara County. Hearts and Hands helps older adults remain independent and connected by providing transportation services to those with few options.
— Lockport Ice Arena and Sports Center, $15,337 to fund two major repair projects.
“Verizon Media proudly continues to honor its commitment to Western New York through investments in organizations that drive the community forward,” said Paul Bonaro, vice president of data center operations. “We are thrilled to recognize and give back to our neighbors that are driving local development and making Western New York a beautiful, safe, happy, and progressive community.”
“These projects will advance the region’s core enablers – smart growth, entrepreneurship and workforce development – and will benefit Niagara County by strengthening the regional economy and improving New Yorkers' quality of life,” Eric Gertler, Empire State Development acting commissioner and President & CEO-designate, said.
The Community Benefit Fund was created at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo as part of Verizon Media’s $170 million agreement with Empire State Development to establish a customer care center and expand its existing data center in Lockport.
The next round of annual funding will begin in the spring of 2021, with up to $500,000 available through both the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County – Empire State Development and the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Lockport.
Earlier this year, the Fund for Lockport accelerated the original investment timeline and granted the first $250,000 portion to local nonprofit organizations in need during the pandemic.
