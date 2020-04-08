Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.