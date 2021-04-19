The Verizon Media Community Benefit funds for Lockport and Niagara County are now accepting applications from nonprofits serving Niagara County. Qualifying nonprofits are welcome to apply for shares of both grant funds. Applications for either fund must be turned in by 4 p.m. May 10. The different funds are described here.
Verizon fund for Lockport
The Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Lockport awards grants annually to organizations that are located in and/or serve Niagara County residents. Preference is given to organizations or projects that are located in and/or benefit the greater Lockport area.
Applications that support the fund's five interest areas will be prioritized. The interest areas are family and community building, youth education, economic development, environment and animal welfare. In addition, the fund in 2021 will give special preference to projects that address these issues: digital inclusion, climate protection and human prosperity.
Awards are determined by the fund’s Resident Advisory Council. Decisions will be announced in late July.
Applications are available for submission at https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/verizonmedia-community-benefit-fund-lockport/.
For more information, contact Darren Penoyer, senior program officer at the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, at DarrenP@cfgb.org.
Verizon fund for Niagara County
The Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County – Empire State Development awards grants annually to organizations that are located in and/or serve Niagara County residents. Preference is given to projects outside the greater Lockport area.
In the 2021 grant cycle, priority will be given to applications that advance one or more of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council’s (REDC) three core enablers as outlined in the REDC’s strategic plan, A Strategy for Prosperity: implement smart growth; foster a culture of entrepreneurship; or prepare the workforce.
Awards are determined by ESD’s Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund for Niagara County Grant Review Committee. Decisions will be announced in late July.
Applications are available for submission at https://www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/verizonmedia-community-benefit-fund-niagara/.
For more information, contact John Risio, project manager for ESD, at John.Risio@esd.ny.gov.
• • •
The community benefit funds for Lockport and Niagara County were created in 2015, as part of Yahoo’s agreement with Empire State Development to establish a customer care and data center in the town of Lockport. The funds are entrusted to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which exists to foster long-term philanthropy in Western New York.
