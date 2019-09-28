Veteran county lawmaker Virtuoso seeks 15th term

The leader of the Niagara County Legislature’s Democratic Caucus has officially launched his bid for a 15th term in office, calling for “solutions for the taxpayers of this county, instead of perks for the privileged and connected.”
Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso, who has led the Legislature’s Democratic Caucus for 18 years, said he is seeking another term because he plans “to keep standing up for my neighbors here in Niagara Falls, and for taxpayers throughout the county."
County government needs to start working for solutions that cut across party lines, and too often that’s not happening," he said.
As one of 11 Democratic candidates seeking legislative seats this year, Virtuoso said he wants to “return county government to values all of our residents share, and build solutions our taxpayers deserve.”
Virtuoso noted that, despite sitting in the Democratic minority, he has successfully won passage of several pieces of legislation that addressed pressing issues, including a spate of animal abuse incidents that led him to author a local law that would require individuals convicted of hurting domestic animals to be placed on an online registry. That registry, spearheaded by Virtuoso, Legislator Mark J. Grozio and Sheriff James R. Voutour, is utilized by animal shelters, pet stores, and others adopting out animal companions to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.
It has since been used as a model law in municipalities around the state.
“This was an issue that needed to be addressed, and I’m glad I led that fight, but I’m also glad my colleagues across the aisle joined me and backed the law’s passage,” Virtuoso said. “This is a positive example of what happens when Democrats and Republicans work together to solve problems.”
Virtuoso noted that, in his 14 terms in office, he has never once voted in favor of a property tax increase—a streak he doesn’t plan to end.
“County government needs to provide certain services, but we need to remember that the people paying the bills shouldn’t be stuck with the tab for things like out-of-control political patronage,” Virtuoso said. “County government should fix problems for our taxpayers, not make them. There’s no excuse for placing unnecessary burdens on our property owners by raising their taxes.”
Virtuoso also has led other initiatives, including gaining designated parking spots for Purple Heart recipients at government buildings, and preventing a methadone clinic from relocating to a Sixth Street residential neighborhood.
He said one of his proudest achievements was persuading his fellow lawmakers to overturn a freeze on step increases for unionized employees that occurred even as political patronage positions saw significant jumps in pay.
“I’ve tried to stick up for the little guy, the worker who isn’t politically connected, the taxpayer who is trying to maintain his property and put his kids through college,” Virtuoso said. “I went into county government to get better solutions, better services, and lower taxes for my neighbors, and I’m going to continue to do just that.”
Virtuoso, who has three children and four grandchildren, and lives on Independence Avenue in Niagara Falls with his wife, Gina.
