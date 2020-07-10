VA Western New York Healthcare System’s Niagara Falls VA Clinic is opening July 20 in a new location at 1300 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
The new Niagara Falls VA Clinic will provide a full range of onsite and telehealth services for veterans to include primary care, mental health, laboratory, and women’s health services using the Veteran Health Administration’s proven Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model.
The current providers, Richard P. Chrzanowski, DO, and Christina L. Allen, DO, along with other staff, will be transitioning to the new location to provide care in a new and welcoming environment.
VA Western New York Healthcare System has been serving veterans in a community-based setting in Niagara Falls since 1998. Previously scheduled appointments will be honored at the new site.
“We are looking forward to serving Veterans in the new location,” stated Michael J. Swartz. “Veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care and take advantage of the benefits they have earned. This new spacious location is close to home, with VA staff providing high quality health care to veterans.”
To enroll in VA health care or make an appointment, call 862-8580.
