There are several Veterans Day services taking place today as well as special deals for active and retired military personnel.
• Members of Clute-Phillips American Legion Post 938 will gather at Veterans Monument in the Village of Middleport commons at 11 a.m. to honor the contributions of local veterans to their community, state and nation.
After the commemoration, Scout troop 23 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony during which scouts demonstrate the essence of the U.S. flag and retire all used and unserviceable flags that have been collected throughout the year.
• Youngstown VFW Lake Ontario Post 313 will host its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Third Street.
• Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, will unveil a new U.S. flag on the roof of the hospital, adjacent to the signage during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Veterans who work and volunteer at the hospital will take part in the flag unveiling. The American flag will be a permanent fixture on the roof, visible to all who enter and leave the USA at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and will be illuminated during the evening. The unveiling of the flag will be followed by a blessing and the pledge of allegiance.
• The Niagara History Center will hold a Kids Veterans Day event at 10 a.m. at 215 Niagara St., Lockport.
The program is for children ages 7 to 12 and focuses on the War of 1812, the Civil War and World War I. Call 434-7433 for info.
SPECIAL DEALS
The SPCA of Niagara’s Pets & Patriots event takes place this week. Adoption fees will be waived for individuals on active duty, honorable discharge, service-disabled veterans or those retired from military service. It runs through Saturday. Pets & Patriots is made possible through the generosity of two local veterans who wanted to give a gift of companionship to their comrades. Call 716-731-4368 or visit NiagaraSPCA.org for more information.
• Old Fort Niagara is admitting all military personnel, veterans and their families free of charge in appreciation for their service. Guides will be onsite giving hourly orientation tours. Visitors need only to present their military ID at the admissions desk.
• A Lockport Blue family fun skate will take place at Cornerstone CFCU Arena, Chestnut Street, on Veterans Day. Skating is free of charge from 9:50 to 11:50 a.m. Monday; skate rental, ice bumper cars and a laser light show are complimentary as well, courtesy of the arena, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police Department and New York State Police-Lockport barracks.
