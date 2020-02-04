NEWFANE — The Newfane school board hosted a second public hearing Tuesday to solicit feedback on authorizing a property tax break for military veterans.
Prior to the floor being turned over to members of the public, school district Superintendent Michael Baumann briefly outlined the proposed assessment exemption and what it would cost non-veterans.
Baumann used the example of a house assessed for $100,000 to explain. Presently, without a veteran's exemption in play, the school tax bill on that house is $2,901.14. If the exemption is in play, the bill sent to a non-veteran homeowner would increase by $25.38.
If the veteran's exemption is adopted, it would be offered in three categories. The basic wartime exemption provides a 15% reduction in residential property's assessed value. Having served in a combat zone earns a veteran an additional 10% reduction. A disabled veteran's exemption equals assessed value multiplied by 50% of his or her disability rating.
According to Baumann, among all property owners in the district, 276 are eligible for the basic wartime exemption, 210 are eligible for the combat zone reduction and 91 are eligible for the veteran's disability exemption.
During the public hearing, several audience members asked questions, and none spoke out against the proposal.
One man, who identified himself as an Army veteran of four years who served in Iraq for more than 15 months, thanked the board for listening to the public's feedback and asked the trustees to go ahead with the exemption.
The man offered that he and his wife just moved to Newfane this past October and instantly noticed the town supports its veterans.
"I understand the concern of the rest of the public, having to absorb the money that's discounted from the veterans. It's not a large amount ... These exemptions and credits are one small way we can show our gratitude to the brave, dedicated individuals who currently serve or have served in our military," he said.
