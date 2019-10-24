Jessica Cameron testified Thursday that her ex-boyfriend Jonathon White doused her in gasoline that he poured out of an apple juice container before setting her on fire during an encounter on Dec. 17 outside the Tim Hortons coffee shop in the City of Tonawanda.
Cameron, 25, told the jury in the attempted murder trial of White that the horrific encounter followed a phone call in which White asked her to meet him face-to-face one last time after she previously attempted to end their relationship.
In her testimony in a state supreme court in Buffalo, Cameron described the pain of the assault as "more than I've ever felt."
Cameron's testimony followed that of the first witness of the day, Alexis Curtis, a former employee of the Tim Hortons where the attack took place. She testified that Cameron told her to “call someone” if she didn’t return after going to meet with White near the Dumpster by the coffee shop.
White, Cameron’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her three children, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the attack.
Testimony in the case continues today. The newspaper is continuing to follow the trial and will provide continued coverage online and in Friday's print edition.
