Victim of South Transit Road accident succumbs to injuries

A pedestrian who was involved in an accident on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport earlier this week has succumbed to his injuries.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Glenn T. Butler.
Butler was taken to Erie County Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle as he tried to cross South Transit Road.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the 37-year-old Butler was struck by a southbound vehicle on South Transit near Valu Home Center and thrown onto the median about 8:40 p.m. Monday. Butler was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, he was transferred to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.
The vehicle driver was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation into the accident is continuing by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.