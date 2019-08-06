One young man was killed and a second was injured about 4:30 a.m. Monday when a car crashed into a tree on South Transit Street, between High and Price streets.
Jacob Hendershot, 23, of Virginia, was killed in the wreck, and Jesse Tabor, 23, of Medina, suffered injuries and was transported to Erie County Medical Center.
Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch said the vehicle was traveling northbound when it passed across the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a tree near 145 S. Transit St.
