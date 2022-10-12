New York State Police on Wednesday identified the four people killed when a motor vehicle and a motor home collided at Orangeport and Slayton Settlement roads in Gasport.
About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze traveling west on Slayton Settlement Road collided with a 2002 Bear Recreational Vehicle traveling south on Orangeport Road.
Police said the driver of the motor home, Michael H. Duffy, 81 of Sommerton, S.C., was the sole survivor of the crash. Duffy's passenger, Linda E. Duffy, 80, died from her injuries at Erie County Medical Center.
All three occupants of the Chevrolet Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene: Simon P. Fox, 20, of Medina, driver; Austin W. Wilson, 20, of Wilson, front passenger; and William Bernadt IV, 21, of Newfane, rear passenger.
Initial investigation by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit determined Duffy, the motor home driver, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Chevrolet Cruz. Wilson and Fox were not wearing seatbelts, police added.
The investigation is ongoing.
